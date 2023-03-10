Enter The Fox
Tout va trankilou chez Playstation


Foxstep
    tags : mobile jim ryan hermen hulst gaas pc ports
    posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:13 PM by foxstep
    comments (11)
    walterwhite posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:15 PM
    On rompish fort après Spiderman
    wickette posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:15 PM
    Tout va tranquillement oui, il y a des soucis sur la stratégie live-service mais la ps5 et playstation en général se porte très bien oui

    Il faut apprendre à relativiser sur les news type naughty dog aussi
    playstation2008 posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:34 PM
    walterwhite On comprend aujourd'hui pourquoi la phase 2 s'arrêtait à Spider-Man 2 avec Jimbo... Vu qu'il se barre après, c'est plus son problème l'avenir de PlayStation
    walterwhite posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:35 PM
    playstation2008 2024 déjà, le flou total
    playstation2008 posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:40 PM
    walterwhite Merci Square Enix pour Rebirth... après c'est le brouillard grave !!!!
    minbox posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:51 PM
    Tout se passe comme prévu
    zekk posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:56 PM
    playstation2008 helldivers 2 aussi, drôle de stratégie de ne pas vouloir aller au delà du premier trimestre
    walterwhite posted the 10/03/2023 at 07:58 PM
    playstation2008 Square Enix et Insomniac qui maintiennent la PS5

    Les SIE rompichent fort
    hyoga57 posted the 10/03/2023 at 08:00 PM
    Walterwhite C’est une catastrophe sur PS5 avec zéro visibilité pour 2024, mais tout va bien.
    walterwhite posted the 10/03/2023 at 08:15 PM
    hyoga57 Tout va bien, ils ont viré des intérimaires chez ND, ils étaient opérateurs de production
    playstation2008 posted the 10/03/2023 at 08:34 PM
    zekk C'est vraiment comme si la stratégie avait été basée jusqu'à son départ quoi !

    walterwhite C'est eux qui tiennent la baraque depuis 3 ans on va pas se voiler la face !! C'est l'InsomniacStation
