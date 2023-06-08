profile
Like a Dragon Gaiden
name : Like a Dragon Gaiden
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Like a dragon Gaiden montre son opening


Le thème original "Kataoki" est chanté par Yojiro Noda.

Like a Dragon Gaiden sortira le 9 novembre prochain sur consoles et Pc.
    posted the 09/20/2023 at 08:02 AM by yanssou
