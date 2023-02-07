profile
fdestroyer
7
Likes
Likers
fdestroyer
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 44
visites since opening : 57272
fdestroyer > blog
Le Sonic oublié : Knuckles Chaotix sur 32X
Petit tour d'horizon de Knuckles Chaotix, OVNI parmi les Sonic 2D, et toujours assez méconnu du grand public (et quasiment jamais réédité d'ailleurs)

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/02/2023 at 07:26 PM by fdestroyer
    comments (1)
    testament posted the 07/02/2023 at 07:41 PM
    Mais gars t'es en souffrance tout le long.
    Sinon ouais c'était le grand absent des collections.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo