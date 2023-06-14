accueil
name :
Starfield
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Bethesda Softworks
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
lalisa
> blog
[La suite] des screens de meilleur qualité pour Starfield
Partie 1 des images :
Qui provient de mon 1er blog : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article470618.html
Partie 2 des images :
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
aiolia081
posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:00 PM by lalisa
lalisa
comments (
6
)
lalisa
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 05:04 PM
Rien que cette image me donne envie de jouer a Starfield directement.
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/24/3/1686761712-fyhhqx5wicmqk2t.jpg
potion2swag
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 05:08 PM
tré tré bo
kwak
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 05:10 PM
On sait si la démo présentée pendant le showcase tournait sur PC ou Série X ?
cliana
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 05:10 PM
lalisa
Tu as la même chose avec Killzone SF sur PS4
lalisa
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 05:11 PM
cliana
Avec Killzone tu peux aller dans l'espace ?
misterwhite
posted
the 06/14/2023 at 05:15 PM
Ayaa ça a l'ai rempli de vide
J'espere que c'est juste pour les beau panorama les photos
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/24/3/1686761712-fyhhqx5wicmqk2t.jpg
J'espere que c'est juste pour les beau panorama les photos