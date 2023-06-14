profile
name : Starfield
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
lalisa
5
Likes
Likers
lalisa
articles : 135
visites since opening : 268699
lalisa > blog
[La suite] des screens de meilleur qualité pour Starfield
Partie 1 des images : Qui provient de mon 1er blog : https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article470618.html





















































Partie 2 des images :














































    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    aiolia081
    posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:00 PM by lalisa
    comments (6)
    lalisa posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:04 PM
    Rien que cette image me donne envie de jouer a Starfield directement.

    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2023/24/3/1686761712-fyhhqx5wicmqk2t.jpg
    potion2swag posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:08 PM
    tré tré bo
    kwak posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:10 PM
    On sait si la démo présentée pendant le showcase tournait sur PC ou Série X ?
    cliana posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:10 PM
    lalisa Tu as la même chose avec Killzone SF sur PS4
    lalisa posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:11 PM
    cliana Avec Killzone tu peux aller dans l'espace ?
    misterwhite posted the 06/14/2023 at 05:15 PM
    Ayaa ça a l'ai rempli de vide
    J'espere que c'est juste pour les beau panorama les photos
