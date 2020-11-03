INTERVIEW DE DEVELOPPEUR | MILTON GUASTI, ALIAS DOCTORM64 (AM2R, ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS)
Nouvelle interview d'un développeur de jeu vidéo à lire en exclusivité sur https://www.gameforever.fr
De joueur totalement profane à créateur du meilleur fan game de Metroid, de développeur en devenir à level designer pour Ori and the Will of the Wisps, c'est une très belle histoire que nous raconte Milton Guasti, alias DoctorM64 au micro d'Iglou2310
Bonne lecture et n'hésitez pas à partager !
▶️ LIRE L'INTERVIEW EXLUSIVE DE MILTON GUASTI pour Gameforever.fr :
https://www.gameforever.fr/doctorm64.php
▶️And of course, an english version of this interview (l'interview ayant été réalisée en anglais) :
https://www.gameforever.fr/doctorm64-english.php
▶️En bonus : A2MR, le Test (avec la rom fournie !) :
https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/test-rom-am2r-doctorm64-les-jeux-amateurs-t1229.php
posted the 05/31/2023 at 07:45 PM by obi69