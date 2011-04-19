☠ You can never corrupt me again ! ☠
profile
Mortal Kombat
6
Likers
name : Mortal Kombat
platform : Xbox 360
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
multiplayer : oui (local-online)
european release date : 04/21/2011
us release date : 04/19/2011
other versions : PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
spartan1985
24
Likes
Likers
spartan1985
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 25
visites since opening : 87527
spartan1985 > blog
Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Announcement Trailer
ajouter une source
    tags : mortal kombat netherrealm
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yobloom, vargas18
    posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:04 PM by spartan1985
    comments (8)
    chaosad posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:06 PM
    Même pas de gameplay ...
    bladagun posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:09 PM
    C'est mignon tout plein
    trodark posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:09 PM
    C'est encore une fois du très lourd.
    Par contre scénaristiquement, c'est un reboot du coup ? Ou une realité alternative ?
    fan2jeux posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:11 PM
    Je m'attendais à un reboot plus vénère que ça dans le lore parce qu'on retrouve les perso et les "realm", même shang tsung reviennent...

    Avec la fin aftermatch, je pensais TOUT allait changer, nouveau perso ( à part kung lao et liu kang), nouveau monde, nouveau style de jeu, TOUT
    sora78 posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:12 PM
    chaosad gameplay quasi sur mercredi prochain.
    fan2jeux posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:12 PM
    trodark
    C'est un reboot, normalement tu peux oublier tout ce qu'il a été conté dans les 11 premiers
    shockadelica posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:33 PM
    trodark dans le dernier Liu kang a tout reset
    bigsnake posted the 05/18/2023 at 02:22 PM
    trodark
    C'est une suite reboot en gros
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo