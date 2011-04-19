accueil
☠ You can never corrupt me again ! ☠
name :
Mortal Kombat
platform :
Xbox 360
editor :
Warner Bros Interactive
developer :
NetherRealm Studios
genre :
combat
multiplayer :
oui (local-online)
european release date :
04/21/2011
us release date :
04/19/2011
other versions :
PlayStation 3
spartan1985
Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Announcement Trailer
tags :
mortal kombat
netherrealm
posted the 05/18/2023 at 01:04 PM by
spartan1985
comments (
8
)
chaosad
posted
the 05/18/2023 at 01:06 PM
Même pas de gameplay ...
bladagun
posted
the 05/18/2023 at 01:09 PM
C'est mignon tout plein
trodark
posted
the 05/18/2023 at 01:09 PM
C'est encore une fois du très lourd.
Par contre scénaristiquement, c'est un reboot du coup ? Ou une realité alternative ?
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/18/2023 at 01:11 PM
Je m'attendais à un reboot plus vénère que ça dans le lore parce qu'on retrouve les perso et les "realm", même shang tsung reviennent...
Avec la fin aftermatch, je pensais TOUT allait changer, nouveau perso ( à part kung lao et liu kang), nouveau monde, nouveau style de jeu, TOUT
sora78
posted
the 05/18/2023 at 01:12 PM
chaosad
gameplay quasi sur mercredi prochain.
fan2jeux
posted
the 05/18/2023 at 01:12 PM
trodark
C'est un reboot, normalement tu peux oublier tout ce qu'il a été conté dans les 11 premiers
shockadelica
posted
the 05/18/2023 at 01:33 PM
trodark
dans le dernier Liu kang a tout reset
bigsnake
posted
the 05/18/2023 at 02:22 PM
trodark
C'est une suite reboot en gros
