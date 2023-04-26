profile
[Officiel] La CMA bloque le rachat d'ABK par Microsoft.
https://twitter.com/CMAgovUK/status/1651179527249248256

    posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:12 AM by lalisa
    comments (12)
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:14 AM
    Parait que ça aller passer tranquille
    lalisa posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:15 AM
    Tout ça a cause du cloud. Mais bon ça va enfin peut être réveiller Xbox pour qu'il se concentre sur leurs propre jeux / licences.
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:15 AM
    guiguif posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:16 AM
    Allez c'est reparti pour un tour
    lalisa posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:21 AM
    Pourquoi ça post pas ? Meilleure news de l'année. Je pensais faire du 100 commentaires.
    sora78 posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:25 AM
    Je ne m'y attendais pas, pour moi le rachat était validé mdr.

    Enfin la fin de ce bordel.
    ratchet posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:38 AM
    Donc c'est mort ?
    balf posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:40 AM
    lalisa t'inquiète ! les 100 commentaires tu les fera sur la durée, attends ce soir, tu vas être étonné
    lalisa posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:43 AM
    balf
    bigsnake posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:52 AM
    Ils font appel , le feuilleton est loin d'être terminer.
    bigb0ss posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:55 AM
    ratchet Non pas du tout, c'est loin d'être terminer.
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/26/2023 at 11:56 AM
    loin d'être fini
