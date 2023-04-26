accueil
[Officiel] La CMA bloque le rachat d'ABK par Microsoft.
https://twitter.com/CMAgovUK/status/1651179527249248256
ouroboros4
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:14 AM
Parait que ça aller passer tranquille
lalisa
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:15 AM
Tout ça a cause du cloud. Mais bon ça va enfin peut être réveiller Xbox pour qu'il se concentre sur leurs propre jeux / licences.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:15 AM
guiguif
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:16 AM
Allez c'est reparti pour un tour
lalisa
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:21 AM
Pourquoi ça post pas ? Meilleure news de l'année. Je pensais faire du 100 commentaires.
sora78
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:25 AM
Je ne m'y attendais pas, pour moi le rachat était validé mdr.
Enfin la fin de ce bordel.
ratchet
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:38 AM
Donc c'est mort ?
balf
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:40 AM
lalisa
t'inquiète ! les 100 commentaires tu les fera sur la durée, attends ce soir, tu vas être étonné
lalisa
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:43 AM
balf
bigsnake
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:52 AM
Ils font appel , le feuilleton est loin d'être terminer.
bigb0ss
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:55 AM
ratchet
Non pas du tout, c'est loin d'être terminer.
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/26/2023 at 11:56 AM
loin d'être fini
Enfin la fin de ce bordel.