blog
Je m'en sépare...
    posted the 04/01/2023 at 05:49 PM by fdestroyer
    comments (8)
    piratees posted the 04/01/2023 at 06:16 PM
    lol trop gros pour que ça passe
    keiku posted the 04/01/2023 at 06:21 PM
    moi j'accepte les dons...
    defcon5 posted the 04/01/2023 at 06:21 PM
    ah les figurines
    burningcrimson posted the 04/01/2023 at 06:23 PM
    Y a encore des gens qui pensent que les poissons d'avril fonctionnent le 1er avril ?
    guiguif posted the 04/01/2023 at 06:33 PM
    burningcrimson Quand ils sont bien fait, ouais
    burningcrimson posted the 04/01/2023 at 06:34 PM
    guiguif
    torotoro59 posted the 04/01/2023 at 06:35 PM
    Fait une reprise Micromania avec l'avoir tu prends une ps4 d'occasion
    fdestroyer posted the 04/01/2023 at 07:11 PM
    burningcrimson Non mais c'était juste pour faire une vidéo comique :P Forcément que c'est gros comme un éléphant :P
