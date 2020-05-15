ANNIVERSAIRE | METROID PRIME A 20 ANS !
Metroid Prime a fêté hier ses 20 bougies !
Le chef d'œuvre de la GC, récemment ressorti sur Switch dans un Remastered de toute beauté a marqué plusieurs générations de joueurs !
Pourtant, l'affaire n'était pas gagné au départ et nous vous proposons de (re) découvrir en quoi Metroid Prime est un monument. Bonne(re) découverte !
▶️ LIRE TOUS NOS AVIS SUR METROID PRIME (GC) :
https://www.gameforever.fr/metroid-prime-4057.php
▶️ LIRE TOUS NOS AVIS SUR METROID PRIME -REMASTERED (SWITCH) :
https://www.gameforever.fr/metroid-prime-remastered-13486.php
▶️ DECOUVRIR EN VIDEO METROID PRIME (GC) :
▶️ DECOUVRIR EN VIDEO METROID PRIME - REMASTERED (SWITCH) :
▶️ ALLER PLUS LOIN - NOTRE DOSSIER SUR LA SAGA METROID :
https://www.gameforever.fr/metroid.php
tags :
posted the 03/22/2023 at 12:00 PM by obi69