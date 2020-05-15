profile
Metroid Prime 4
name : Metroid Prime 4
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action
Fêtons ensemble les 20 ans de Metroid Prime


ANNIVERSAIRE | METROID PRIME A 20 ANS !

Metroid Prime a fêté hier ses 20 bougies !

Le chef d'œuvre de la GC, récemment ressorti sur Switch dans un Remastered de toute beauté a marqué plusieurs générations de joueurs !

Pourtant, l'affaire n'était pas gagné au départ et nous vous proposons de (re) découvrir en quoi Metroid Prime est un monument. Bonne(re) découverte !


▶️ LIRE TOUS NOS AVIS SUR METROID PRIME (GC) :

https://www.gameforever.fr/metroid-prime-4057.php


▶️ LIRE TOUS NOS AVIS SUR METROID PRIME -REMASTERED (SWITCH) :

https://www.gameforever.fr/metroid-prime-remastered-13486.php


▶️ DECOUVRIR EN VIDEO METROID PRIME (GC) :



▶️ DECOUVRIR EN VIDEO METROID PRIME - REMASTERED (SWITCH) :



▶️ ALLER PLUS LOIN - NOTRE DOSSIER SUR LA SAGA METROID :

https://www.gameforever.fr/metroid.php
