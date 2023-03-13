profile
yanssou
11
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 316
visites since opening : 526773
yanssou > blog
all
Steam Deck : 8000 jeux vérifiés et compatibles !


Déjà 8000 jeux compatible , ça bosse dur chez Valve !
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    escobar
    posted the 03/13/2023 at 05:35 PM by yanssou
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo