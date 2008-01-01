Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
profile
totenteufel
9
Likes
Likers
totenteufel
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 306
visites since opening : 441719
totenteufel > blog
Vidéo comparative patch 1.1.0 - 1.2.0 Pokémon E/V


En gros le temps de chargement moins long, mais ça rame toujours autant un jeu clairement pas fini qui mérite encore des patchs.
    tags : ecarlate pokémon violet patch 1.2.0
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/28/2023 at 10:20 PM by totenteufel
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo