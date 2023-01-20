accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
bourbon
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
axlenz
,
minx
,
gamerdome
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
291
visites since opening :
472212
yanssou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[Prime Video] Invincible teaser de la S2
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
killia
posted the 01/20/2023 at 05:33 PM by
yanssou
comments (
4
)
shinz0
posted
the 01/20/2023 at 05:46 PM
Vivement la saison 1 était excellente
Mais très violente
kinectical
posted
the 01/20/2023 at 05:54 PM
Sérieux je connaissais pas du tout mais quand j’ai vue la série j’ai tellement adorer je m’attendais pas à un truc aussi violent
j’ai hâte à la saison 2
fretide
posted
the 01/20/2023 at 06:14 PM
YES
killia
posted
the 01/20/2023 at 07:28 PM
On dit wooooooui
« Late 2023 » ça sent la sortie fin de l’automne - début hiver ça
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mais très violente
« Late 2023 » ça sent la sortie fin de l’automne - début hiver ça