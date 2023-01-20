profile
yanssou
10
Likes
Likers
yanssou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 291
visites since opening : 472212
yanssou > blog
all
[Prime Video] Invincible teaser de la S2
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    killia
    posted the 01/20/2023 at 05:33 PM by yanssou
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 01/20/2023 at 05:46 PM
    Vivement la saison 1 était excellente
    Mais très violente
    kinectical posted the 01/20/2023 at 05:54 PM
    Sérieux je connaissais pas du tout mais quand j’ai vue la série j’ai tellement adorer je m’attendais pas à un truc aussi violent j’ai hâte à la saison 2
    fretide posted the 01/20/2023 at 06:14 PM
    YES
    killia posted the 01/20/2023 at 07:28 PM
    On dit wooooooui

    « Late 2023 » ça sent la sortie fin de l’automne - début hiver ça
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo