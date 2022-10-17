accueil
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungz
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
sephiroth07
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
sorakairi86
,
kurosama
darkxehanort94
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
darkxehanort94
> blog
Le Chat Noir du JV : Phil Harrison !
Un Champion du monde !
J'espère qu'il ira chez Amazon ou Disney ensuite. ^^
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
shinz0
posted the 10/17/2022 at 11:11 AM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
6
)
shinz0
posted
the 10/17/2022 at 11:16 AM
Jade Raymond approuve cette vidéo
nikolastation
posted
the 10/17/2022 at 11:23 AM
shinz0
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/17/2022 at 11:27 AM
shinz0
nikolastation
Avec les deux en même temps, Stadia n'avait aucune chance.
gasmok2
posted
the 10/17/2022 at 12:00 PM
C'est vrai que c'est depuis quelques années le chat noir du JV, mais il a été au lancement de la PS1 et là pour le coup ça a marché
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/17/2022 at 12:11 PM
gasmok2
Mais il était plus dans les coulisses.
J'ai l'impression que c'est comme dirigeant qu'il porte la poisse.
keiku
posted
the 10/17/2022 at 12:29 PM
quand on s'appelle phil , on ne peut pas arrive a grand chose
