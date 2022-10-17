profile
all
Le Chat Noir du JV : Phil Harrison !
Un Champion du monde !



J'espère qu'il ira chez Amazon ou Disney ensuite. ^^
    shinz0
    posted the 10/17/2022 at 11:11 AM by darkxehanort94
    comments (6)
    shinz0 posted the 10/17/2022 at 11:16 AM
    Jade Raymond approuve cette vidéo
    nikolastation posted the 10/17/2022 at 11:23 AM
    shinz0
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/17/2022 at 11:27 AM
    shinz0 nikolastation Avec les deux en même temps, Stadia n'avait aucune chance.
    gasmok2 posted the 10/17/2022 at 12:00 PM
    C'est vrai que c'est depuis quelques années le chat noir du JV, mais il a été au lancement de la PS1 et là pour le coup ça a marché
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/17/2022 at 12:11 PM
    gasmok2 Mais il était plus dans les coulisses.

    J'ai l'impression que c'est comme dirigeant qu'il porte la poisse.
    keiku posted the 10/17/2022 at 12:29 PM
    quand on s'appelle phil , on ne peut pas arrive a grand chose
