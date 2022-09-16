“I'll be waiting for you so... if you come here... you'll find me... I promise. "
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster
name : Suikoden I & II HD Remaster
platform : PC
editor : Konami
developer : Konami
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
teel
teel
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster : neclord boss gameplay
    leonsilverburg
    posted the 09/16/2022 at 03:02 PM by teel
    comments (5)
    korou posted the 09/16/2022 at 03:05 PM
    J’arrive pas à cliquer sur le lien.
    teel posted the 09/16/2022 at 03:07 PM
    korou tu es sur mobile ?
    je suis sur pc et perso je vois très bien la video
    teel posted the 09/16/2022 at 03:09 PM
    korou mais au cas ou , voila le lien

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyyjeaDBgl4
    leonsilverburg posted the 09/16/2022 at 03:49 PM
    Quel beauté ! Quel taf incroyable !

    Ils ont su ne pas dénaturer le jeu tout en le rendant moderne !
    J'ai TELLEMENT hâte bordel !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    korou posted the 09/16/2022 at 03:50 PM
    teel oui sur mobile, merci pour le lien
