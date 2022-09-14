accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Play Has No Limits
profile
7
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
vfries
,
calicot
,
wario
,
eldren
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
yanissou
name :
God of War Ragnarok
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
PlayStation Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
bourbon
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
axlenz
,
minx
,
gamerdome
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
225
visites since opening :
368959
yanissou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
God Of War Ragnarok story trailer en VF
LE JEU de cette fin d'année !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
cladstrife59
posted the 09/14/2022 at 11:35 AM by
yanissou
comments (
3
)
link571
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 11:49 AM
Le GOTY est LA !
bigsnake
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 01:16 PM
cladstrife59
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 01:24 PM
"La mort viendra me chercher quand elle l'aura mérité"
Ce charisme de fou.
Ça fait longtemps que je n'avais pas autant trépigner d'impatience pour un jeu!
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ce charisme de fou.
Ça fait longtemps que je n'avais pas autant trépigner d'impatience pour un jeu!