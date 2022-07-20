Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
totenteufel > blog
Fortnite x Dragon ball z (bientôt)






Il y a de nouvelles quêtes d'endurance à venir liées à Dragon Ball z. Cette bouteille est appelée le conteneur d'endurance dans les fichiers. Via : (@FortTory)





Un coup de force après avoir eu la licence Naruto.
Pas de date encore.
Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/FortniteLeaks/new/
    posted the 07/20/2022 at 12:28 PM by totenteufel
    comments (3)
    bennj posted the 07/20/2022 at 01:03 PM
    Ouais trop bien Goku ou Vegeta avec un flingue...
    liberty posted the 07/20/2022 at 01:11 PM
    bennj Totenteufeul Amassous Leblogdeshacka Shanks Les fabriquant de jouets des visionnaires:

    https://i.redd.it/sa40hovzjvh01.jpg
    cliana posted the 07/20/2022 at 01:12 PM
    bennj Parfois je me demande comment Epic a pu passer de Unreal à Fortnite.

    La seule explication que j'y vois :

    https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5fa5k
