Can you hear it ?, drums, the drums of war. I have created the Devil HIMSELF.
kurosama
,
minx
,
gwadalba
,
raph64
,
opthomas
,
benji54
,
negan
,
edenil
,
mugimando
totenteufel
totenteufel
> blog
Fortnite x Dragon ball z (bientôt)
Il y a de nouvelles quêtes d'endurance à venir liées à Dragon Ball z. Cette bouteille est appelée le conteneur d'endurance dans les fichiers. Via : (@FortTory)
Un coup de force après avoir eu la licence Naruto.
Pas de date encore.
dbz
fortnite
minx
posted the 07/20/2022 at 12:28 PM by
totenteufel
bennj
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 01:03 PM
Ouais trop bien Goku ou Vegeta avec un flingue...
liberty
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 01:11 PM
bennj
Totenteufeul
Amassous
Leblogdeshacka
Shanks
Les fabriquant de jouets des visionnaires:
https://i.redd.it/sa40hovzjvh01.jpg
cliana
posted
the 07/20/2022 at 01:12 PM
bennj
Parfois je me demande comment Epic a pu passer de Unreal à Fortnite.
La seule explication que j'y vois :
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x5fa5k
