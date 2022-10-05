profile
kevisiano
48
Likes
Likers
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 396
visites since opening : 650651
kevisiano > blog
all
Indie World prévu demain à 16h
Tout est dans le titre.
J'ajoute que cet event durera 20 minutes.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/10/2022 at 01:04 PM by kevisiano
    comments (2)
    anthurus posted the 05/10/2022 at 01:18 PM
    non il n'y aura pas de hollow knight.
    olimar59 posted the 05/10/2022 at 01:33 PM
    J'attends Dorfromantik, Outre Wilds, Unscrytion et bien entendu Hollow Knight. J'espère un des 4
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo