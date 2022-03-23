profile
leyth
0
Like
Likers
leyth
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 9
visites since opening : 17489
leyth > blog
Petite Info THE WITCHER 4
Le Médaillon qu’on trouve sur l’artwork est le Médaillon Du Lynx de ce fait ont peut constater que ça sera vraiment une toute nouvelle saga avec de nouvelles écoles, nouvelles régions etc…
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2022-03-23-cd-projekt-red-confirms-new-witcher-medallion-is-a-lynx
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    neelek
    posted the 03/23/2022 at 09:19 PM by leyth
    comments (8)
    altendorf posted the 03/23/2022 at 09:20 PM
    CE N'EST PAS THE WITCHER 4.
    kuroni posted the 03/23/2022 at 09:22 PM
    altendorf Bonne chance.
    altendorf posted the 03/23/2022 at 09:23 PM
    kuroni
    leyth posted the 03/23/2022 at 09:26 PM
    altendorf c’est quoi alors ?
    neelek posted the 03/23/2022 at 09:40 PM
    leyth C'est juste un nouveau jeu The Witcher, il n'a pas de numéro ni de titre, et rien que sur l'image officielle il n'est pas fait mention du 4.
    Sinon merci pour l'info.
    kinectical posted the 03/23/2022 at 09:50 PM
    leyth il n’est pas annoncer comme Witcher 4 ces tout et ces bien écris début d’une nouvelle saga
    leyth posted the 03/23/2022 at 10:07 PM
    kinectical oui je sais mais pour faire court et compréhensible je met The Witcher 4
    leyth posted the 03/23/2022 at 10:08 PM
    neelek Avec plaisir
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo