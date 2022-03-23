accueil
Petite Info THE WITCHER 4
Le Médaillon qu’on trouve sur l’artwork est le Médaillon Du Lynx de ce fait ont peut constater que ça sera vraiment une toute nouvelle saga avec de nouvelles écoles, nouvelles régions etc…
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2022-03-23-cd-projekt-red-confirms-new-witcher-medallion-is-a-lynx
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
neelek
posted the 03/23/2022 at 09:19 PM by
leyth
comments (
8
)
altendorf
posted
the 03/23/2022 at 09:20 PM
CE N'EST PAS THE WITCHER 4.
kuroni
posted
the 03/23/2022 at 09:22 PM
altendorf
Bonne chance.
altendorf
posted
the 03/23/2022 at 09:23 PM
kuroni
leyth
posted
the 03/23/2022 at 09:26 PM
altendorf
c’est quoi alors ?
neelek
posted
the 03/23/2022 at 09:40 PM
leyth
C'est juste un nouveau jeu The Witcher, il n'a pas de numéro ni de titre, et rien que sur l'image officielle il n'est pas fait mention du 4.
Sinon merci pour l'info.
kinectical
posted
the 03/23/2022 at 09:50 PM
leyth
il n’est pas annoncer comme Witcher 4 ces tout et ces bien écris début d’une nouvelle saga
leyth
posted
the 03/23/2022 at 10:07 PM
kinectical
oui je sais mais pour faire court et compréhensible je met The Witcher 4
leyth
posted
the 03/23/2022 at 10:08 PM
neelek
Avec plaisir
