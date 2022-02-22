profile
Elden Ring
18
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
J-3 !
Plus que trois jours le décompte est lancé la hype est là !






La map du jeu... nan c'est les horaires de sortie pour les plus impatient.e.s


J'ai cru comprendre que les joueurs Xboite pourront jouer plus tôt si ils changent de région je sais pas où pour se mettre en mode nouvelle-zélande lol.
    tags : elden ring oooooh
    posted the 02/22/2022 at 03:43 AM by chiotgamer
    comments (7)
    leyth posted the 02/22/2022 at 03:44 AM
    Vivement !!! Je l’aurais mercredi si tout ce passe bien
    chiotgamer posted the 02/22/2022 at 03:45 AM
    leyth Ah toi aussi mercredi ? Lol on lancera en même temps alors ^^
    chiotgamer posted the 02/22/2022 at 03:50 AM
    leyth Attends ce mercredi ou celui de la semaine prochaine petit sacripant ?!?
    leyth posted the 02/22/2022 at 03:58 AM
    chiotgamer ce mercredi
    leyth posted the 02/22/2022 at 03:59 AM
    chiotgamer j’ai une connaissance qui possède un magasin de JV à vienne et il m’a dit normalement ils envoie mardi soir pour l’avoir mercredi
    chiotgamer posted the 02/22/2022 at 04:02 AM
    leyth https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/937/655/73c.jpg
    leyth posted the 02/22/2022 at 04:25 AM
    chiotgamer pourquoi tu l’a mercredi prochain ?
