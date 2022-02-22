accueil
name :
Elden Ring
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
J-3 !
Plus que trois jours le décompte est lancé la hype est là !
La map du jeu... nan c'est les horaires de sortie pour les plus impatient.e.s
J'ai cru comprendre que les joueurs Xboite pourront jouer plus tôt si ils changent de région je sais pas où pour se mettre en mode nouvelle-zélande lol.
tags :
elden ring
oooooh
posted the 02/22/2022 at 03:43 AM by
chiotgamer
comments (
7
)
leyth
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 03:44 AM
Vivement !!! Je l’aurais mercredi si tout ce passe bien
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 03:45 AM
leyth
Ah toi aussi mercredi ? Lol on lancera en même temps alors ^^
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 03:50 AM
leyth
Attends ce mercredi ou celui de la semaine prochaine petit sacripant ?!?
leyth
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 03:58 AM
chiotgamer
ce mercredi
leyth
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 03:59 AM
chiotgamer
j’ai une connaissance qui possède un magasin de JV à vienne et il m’a dit normalement ils envoie mardi soir pour l’avoir mercredi
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 04:02 AM
leyth
https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/937/655/73c.jpg
leyth
posted
the 02/22/2022 at 04:25 AM
chiotgamer
pourquoi tu l’a mercredi prochain ?
