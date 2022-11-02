accueil
Play Has No Limits
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
bourbon
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
axlenz
,
minx
,
gamerdome
yanissou
yanissou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Jujustu kaisen 0 : Le 16 mars en France !
Une sortie pas très lointaine contrairement à d'habitude, cela fait plaisir de voir ça. Je ne m'inquiète pas pour le prochain film one piece.
posted the 02/11/2022 at 06:06 PM by
yanissou
comments (
3
)
armando
posted
the 02/11/2022 at 06:12 PM
Tjrs rien sur la saison 2 ?
yanissou
posted
the 02/11/2022 at 06:19 PM
armando
une annonce demain apparemment très probable que ça parle de la s2
armando
posted
the 02/11/2022 at 06:33 PM
yanissou
Très bonne nouvelle ca
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo