The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
95
Likers
name : The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/19/2015
other versions : PC - Xbox One
kisukesan > blog
Question mise à niveau the Witcher 3
Hello,

A t on confirmation que la mise à niveau vers les versions PS5 et XBOXSX concerne bien les deux versions : celle de base et la version GOTY ?
    posted the 02/03/2022 at 04:17 PM by kisukesan
    comments (3)
    goldmen33 posted the 02/03/2022 at 04:21 PM
    je crois que c'est toutes! le goty c'est juste avec les 2 DLC en plus.
    kisukesan posted the 02/03/2022 at 04:37 PM
    goldmen33 je posais la question parce que les sauvegardes ne sont pas compatibles par exemple entre les versions vanilla et les versions goty (sur PS4 au moins), je me demandais donc s'il pouvait y avoir aussi un problème de compatibilité pour le patch.
    ghouledheleter posted the 02/03/2022 at 06:16 PM
    Il y aura de forte chance que se soit la version goty, mais cela n'engage que moi.
