accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
95
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
liquidus
,
grayfoxx
,
shanks
,
neokiller
,
darksephiroth
,
cyberwolf22
,
oniclem
,
aiolia081
,
milo42
,
xenos14
,
e3payne
,
kenshuiin
,
fullbuster
,
minx
,
binou87
,
eruroraito7
,
chester
,
lanni
,
asus
,
rahxephon1
,
beni
,
dragonkevin
,
soulshunt
,
diablass59
,
ykarin
,
aros
,
bboxy
,
goldmen33
,
drakeramore
,
kikibearentongues
,
jojoplay4
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
rebellion
,
minbox
,
onirinku
,
geugeuz
,
darkyx
,
asmita
,
vincentff7
,
dantedemon
,
kyogamer
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
kisukesan
,
jorostar
,
bladagun
,
furtifdor
,
torotoro59
,
lacasadenico
,
nmariodk
,
nekonoctis
,
miko599
,
sonofryse
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
gatsuborne
,
sebalt
,
sonilka
,
lu
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
linuxclan
,
waltdafak
,
cloudragnarok
,
asakim
,
sauronsg
,
hyoga57
,
waurius59
,
cijfer
,
jf17
,
twins
,
kurosama
,
mugimando
,
xars01
,
neckbreaker71
,
nordick
,
rayzorx09
,
musm
,
kali
,
tvirus
,
misterpixel
,
tolgafury
,
nihv
,
yamy
,
roxloud
,
testament
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
populus
,
wino
,
arngrim
,
clashroyale
,
colibrie
,
yanissou
name :
The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CD Projekt Red
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
05/19/2015
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
40
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
darksephiroth
,
minx
,
hipo
,
amassous
,
snakeorliquid
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
milo42
,
spawnini
,
erosennin
,
vlade
,
binou87
,
link49
,
smartcrush
,
linkiorra
,
docteurdeggman
,
voxen
,
cuthbert
,
e3payne
,
jeanouillz
,
nicolasgourry
,
gantzeur
,
zabuza
,
fullbuster
,
soulshunt
,
geugeuz
,
link80
,
tvirus
,
seriouslo
,
eaglevision
,
gat
,
opthomas
,
iglooo
,
gamer0
,
shindo
,
slyder
,
raph64
,
crimson7
,
kurosama
,
edenforst
kisukesan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
172
visites since opening :
192920
kisukesan
> blog
Question mise à niveau the Witcher 3
Hello,
A t on confirmation que la mise à niveau vers les versions PS5 et XBOXSX concerne bien les deux versions : celle de base et la version GOTY ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/03/2022 at 04:17 PM by
kisukesan
comments (
3
)
goldmen33
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 04:21 PM
je crois que c'est toutes! le goty c'est juste avec les 2 DLC en plus.
kisukesan
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 04:37 PM
goldmen33
je posais la question parce que les sauvegardes ne sont pas compatibles par exemple entre les versions vanilla et les versions goty (sur PS4 au moins), je me demandais donc s'il pouvait y avoir aussi un problème de compatibilité pour le patch.
ghouledheleter
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 06:16 PM
Il y aura de forte chance que se soit la version goty, mais cela n'engage que moi.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo