name : Horizon Forbidden West
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Guerrilla
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
Horizon : le casting de Forbidden West


Vous aviez reconnus Carrie-Anne Moss dans le story trailer ?
    posted the 01/20/2022 at 02:11 PM by bladagun
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 01/20/2022 at 02:19 PM


    Lance Reddick (The Wire, Fringe...)
    gamerdome posted the 01/20/2022 at 02:37 PM
    Y'a du beau monde !
    yanissou posted the 01/20/2022 at 02:47 PM
    gamerdome faudra ressortir tes articles pour me remettre dans le bain
    Pour Carrie Anne Moss je l'ai pas reconnue du tout
    piratees posted the 01/20/2022 at 04:04 PM
    osef je joue en VF
