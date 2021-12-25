profile
le plus beau des cadeaux, mdr !!!
    playstation2008
    posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:03 PM by jaysennnin
    comments (20)
    ducknsexe posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:09 PM
    Qui a reçu ca ?
    liberty posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:10 PM
    Ce sont des entreprises chinoises qui fabriques ces merdes ?
    jaysennnin posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:10 PM
    ducknsexe
    ioop posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:14 PM
    parfum platine & vinyle pour ma part
    zekk posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:18 PM
    Je n'ai rien demandé à ce niveau là mais j'ai une série S avec un abonnement au gamepass
    jaysennnin posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:21 PM
    zekk super cadeau quand on du temps
    zekk posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:25 PM
    jaysennnin j'en trouverai on va commencer avec Grounded et State of Decay 2
    jaysennnin posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:26 PM
    zekk tu as vraiment de quoi faire
    kurosama posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:35 PM
    Ps5 slim
    zekk posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:37 PM
    jaysennnin :merci: je suis paré pour Starfield
    killia posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:43 PM
    Pendant un bonne seconde j'ai cru voir un PS5.

    Après j'ai arrêté de plisser les yeux
    ravyxxs posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:55 PM
    ioop Quoi comme parfum ?
    yukilin posted the 12/25/2021 at 02:56 PM
    ioop posted the 12/25/2021 at 03:06 PM
    ravyxxs scorpio en promo à inter marché
    ioop posted the 12/25/2021 at 03:07 PM
    ravyxxs nan t'es fou eau de parfum Hugo Boss The Scent Absolute - 100 ml
    churos45 posted the 12/25/2021 at 04:12 PM
    Mdr
    ravyxxs posted the 12/25/2021 at 04:27 PM
    ioop Ouais parfum Automne-Hiver, très bon Private Accord 100ml est plus difficile à avoir.
    keiku posted the 12/25/2021 at 04:38 PM
    la plaiestation 5
    kikoo31 posted the 12/25/2021 at 06:05 PM
    nice amusetoi bien avec
    shigerumawa posted the 12/25/2021 at 06:08 PM
    et du coup y'a quoi dedans ? ça fait tourner quoi ?
