Le reveal à retenir de la TGA: Slitterhead (Par Keiichiro toyama et Akira Yamaoka)
Ça s'annonce ultra prometteur

Trailer ICI

foxstep
    tags : slitterhead
    
    
    
    posted the 12/10/2021 at 04:26 AM by foxstep
    comments (3)
    altendorf posted the 12/10/2021 at 04:45 AM
    C'est quand même très mouais pour l'instant
    jaysennnin posted the 12/10/2021 at 04:46 AM
    j'ai plutôt retenu arc raiders qui en plus sera gratuit
    suzukube posted the 12/10/2021 at 04:46 AM
    joli avatar
