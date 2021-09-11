profile
Elden Ring
17
Likers
name : Elden Ring
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
19
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 615
visites since opening : 750238
obi69 > blog
all
Elden Ring : le planning de la beta


Hate de tester ça !

Va falloir se lever tôt (ou ne pas se coucher) le 13 ! ^^
gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=46563#46563
    tags : namco bandai codes beta ps4 ps5 ps4pro elden ring gameforever.fr
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    playstation2008
    posted the 11/09/2021 at 05:12 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo