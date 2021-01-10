Enter The Fox
Elden Ring: Une Nouvelle Image


.
Foxstep
    tags : new elden ring screeshot
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 10/01/2021 at 04:27 PM by foxstep
    comments (7)
    jeanouillz posted the 10/01/2021 at 04:40 PM
    Cette repetition du sprite d'arbre dans la vallée, jsuis moyen fan
    sonilka posted the 10/01/2021 at 04:41 PM
    112 jours
    jeanouillz posted the 10/01/2021 at 04:42 PM
    Mais sinon vivement
    bladagun posted the 10/01/2021 at 04:44 PM
    C'est comme ça mtn qu'on essaye de hypé des gens... Une image
    foxstep posted the 10/01/2021 at 04:49 PM
    bladagun Une image suffit pour le GOAT
    akiru posted the 10/01/2021 at 04:50 PM
    jeanouillz J'avoue ils sont fait copié collé sans hésiter une seconde hahaha
    sora78 posted the 10/01/2021 at 04:52 PM
