profile
Spiderman 2 annoncé !
Avec Venom !
Même si personnellement j'en ai rien à cirer !
Il sortira en 2023 !
posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:43 PM by
darkxehanort94
comments (
8
)
shinz0
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 08:44 PM
kinectical
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 08:45 PM
Pas de nouveau Infamous j’étais déçu de ça
amario
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 08:45 PM
Franchement on a fait le tour de Spiderman en jeu, à moins de l’envoyer à Venise ou londre, traverser New York c’est bon déjà fait. Par contre Wolverine je valide (même si je le sent pas avant 2023 comme beaucoup de jeu dans cette conf)
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 08:48 PM
A fortiori j'aime bien Vénoume.
armando
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 08:50 PM
Putain le hype au top
Mais il aurait du etre annocé en 2022 Putain 2023 fait chier
hanackil
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 08:50 PM
Il faudra que je me fasse le 1er et morales sur ps5 avant . Bon il me reste un ans tranquille
isora
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 08:50 PM
Ils citent pas les plateformes au cas où depuis les cas GoW et GT7
fretide
posted
the 09/09/2021 at 08:54 PM
Ils vont en vendre par palettes
