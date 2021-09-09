profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
darkxehanort94
Spiderman 2 annoncé !
Avec Venom !

Même si personnellement j'en ai rien à cirer !



Il sortira en 2023 !
    posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:43 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (8)
    shinz0 posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:44 PM
    kinectical posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:45 PM
    Pas de nouveau Infamous j’étais déçu de ça
    amario posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:45 PM
    Franchement on a fait le tour de Spiderman en jeu, à moins de l’envoyer à Venise ou londre, traverser New York c’est bon déjà fait. Par contre Wolverine je valide (même si je le sent pas avant 2023 comme beaucoup de jeu dans cette conf)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:48 PM
    A fortiori j'aime bien Vénoume.
    armando posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:50 PM
    Putain le hype au top

    Mais il aurait du etre annocé en 2022 Putain 2023 fait chier
    hanackil posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:50 PM
    Il faudra que je me fasse le 1er et morales sur ps5 avant . Bon il me reste un ans tranquille
    isora posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:50 PM
    Ils citent pas les plateformes au cas où depuis les cas GoW et GT7
    fretide posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:54 PM
    Ils vont en vendre par palettes
