Holy Sh*t Jason Schreier fait monter la pression
https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1436042612922798081?s=21]

"Most of this year's gaming events have been pretty muted (thanks to covid), but I suspect today's PlayStation show will be worth taking your lunch break to watch. Expecting surprises, superheroes, and the reveal of a game that people have been hounding me about for years"

O_O
Jason Schreier
    posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:31 PM by ksmworld59
    comments (18)
    ratchet posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:32 PM
    "superheroes" Spiderman 2 baby
    martymcfly posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:33 PM
    Avangers plutôt je pense.
    kinectical posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:33 PM
    ratchet superheroeS avec un S …. Un nouveau infamous pitié
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:33 PM
    Je veux du Silent Hill
    Mais je sens que ça va être le retour de Metal Gear Solid
    isora posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:33 PM
    « For years » mais ça peut être quoi ça ?
    orichimarugin posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:35 PM
    c'est the punisher en fait
    ni2bo2 posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:38 PM
    icebergbrulant j'ai pensé à la même chose... Mgs...
    wickette posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:39 PM
    ratchet Non j'y crois pas on vient d'avoir Spiderman miles morales, faut pas abuser

    On verra, j'en veux pas vraiment du infamous en tout cas.

    C'est dans 20 minutes de toutes les façons
    ratchet posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:40 PM
    wickette: Pour fin 2022 c'est amplement jouable!
    aym posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:41 PM
    Si il y a du gameplay de God of War 2, une bonne nouvelle séquence qui nous en montre plus sur Horizon 2, du gameplay aussi sur des exclues déjà annoncées comme Project Athia, mais aussi au moins une bonne grosse annonce first/second sous forme aussi de Gameplay dans le meilleur des cas, alors ça sera déjà pour ma part très facilement au dessus de tout ce qu'on a eu cette année (très peu de Gameplay, voire zéro).

    40 min c'est court, j'espère que ça va enchaîner, surtout si GOW prend déjà 15-20 minutes à lui seul. On a pas un brunch PlayStation chaque trimestre .
    zanpa posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:43 PM
    "hounding" c'est pas du teasing de MGS ça
    edarn posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:44 PM
    JC dit que c'est MGS à cause du mot "hounding".
    Référence à Fox Hound.
    kwentyn posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:47 PM
    Jsuis trop hypé je crains trop le pire lol
    zekk posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:49 PM
    Xmen
    guyllan posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:52 PM
    Il y a des fortes rumeurs autour de Silent Hill et MGS.
    gaunt posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:52 PM
    bloodborne 2
    neetsen posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:36 PM
    Non mais sérieux !!! Il n'y en a pas un qui aimerait une nouvelle licence ?
    whiteweedow25 posted the 09/09/2021 at 08:52 PM
    Du coup c'était pour quoi ?
