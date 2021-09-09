https://mobile.twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1436042612922798081?s=21]
"Most of this year's gaming events have been pretty muted (thanks to covid), but I suspect today's PlayStation show will be worth taking your lunch break to watch. Expecting surprises, superheroes, and the reveal of a game that people have been hounding me about for years"
O_O
posted the 09/09/2021 at 07:31 PM by ksmworld59
Mais je sens que ça va être le retour de Metal Gear Solid
On verra, j'en veux pas vraiment du infamous en tout cas.
C'est dans 20 minutes de toutes les façons
40 min c'est court, j'espère que ça va enchaîner, surtout si GOW prend déjà 15-20 minutes à lui seul. On a pas un brunch PlayStation chaque trimestre .
Référence à Fox Hound.