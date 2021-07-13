profile
Annonce live d'un gros jeu par IGN dans 15 mn
Lien du live.
    posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:47 PM by dabaz
    shinz0 posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:50 PM
    C'est le live EA Originals ?
    midomashakil posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:53 PM
    ok et a la fin un jeux de rien comme tjr avec ce genre d'annonce
    octobar posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:55 PM
    on dirait Medal Of Honor
    goldmen33 posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:57 PM
    Call of
    ratchet posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:59 PM
    La Switch PRO
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:00 PM
    ratchet un jeu...pas une console.
    goldmen33 posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:00 PM
    lol sega...
    shinz0 posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:00 PM
    SEGA
    famimax posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:01 PM
    Et personne a fait un article sur la conf ea origin qui vient de commencer ?
    guiguif posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:01 PM
    Total Wars, un truc du genre
    altendorf posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:02 PM
    Company of Heroes
    suzukube posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:03 PM
    famimax EA what. Fait le toi l'article !
    shinz0 posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:04 PM
    altendorf bien joué
    altendorf posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:05 PM
    shinz0 Je suis un insider tkt
    dabaz posted the 07/13/2021 at 05:10 PM
    GTA 6

    Un jeu de stratégie sur le thème de la premier ou seconde guerre mondial.
    wickette posted the 07/13/2021 at 06:22 PM
    Company of Heroes 3

    famimax EA Spotlight c'est pas une conférence c'est justeune discussion de développeurs autour d'un mode (fps etc.) c'est intéressant pour certains mais clairement pas une keynote type E3 ou autre, t'as pas vraiment d'annonces.
    victornewman posted the 07/13/2021 at 06:32 PM
    octobar
