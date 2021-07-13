accueil
articles : 50
50
visites since opening : 72654
72654
dabaz
> blog
Annonce live d'un gros jeu par IGN dans 15 mn
Lien du live.
posted the 07/13/2021 at 04:47 PM by
dabaz
comments (17)
17
)
shinz0
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 04:50 PM
C'est le live EA Originals ?
midomashakil
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 04:53 PM
ok et a la fin un jeux de rien comme tjr avec ce genre d'annonce
octobar
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 04:55 PM
on dirait Medal Of Honor
goldmen33
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 04:57 PM
Call of
ratchet
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 04:59 PM
La Switch PRO
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:00 PM
ratchet
un jeu...pas une console.
goldmen33
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:00 PM
lol sega...
shinz0
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:00 PM
SEGA
famimax
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:01 PM
Et personne a fait un article sur la conf ea origin qui vient de commencer ?
guiguif
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:01 PM
Total Wars, un truc du genre
altendorf
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:02 PM
Company of Heroes
suzukube
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:03 PM
famimax
EA what. Fait le toi l'article !
shinz0
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:04 PM
altendorf
bien joué
altendorf
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:05 PM
shinz0
Je suis un insider tkt
dabaz
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 05:10 PM
GTA 6
Un jeu de stratégie sur le thème de la premier ou seconde guerre mondial.
wickette
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 06:22 PM
Company of Heroes 3
famimax
EA Spotlight c'est pas une conférence c'est justeune discussion de développeurs autour d'un mode (fps etc.) c'est intéressant pour certains mais clairement pas une keynote type E3 ou autre, t'as pas vraiment d'annonces.
victornewman
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 06:32 PM
octobar
