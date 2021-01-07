accueil
4
❤
name :
Dying Light 2
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Techland
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Likes
> blog
Dying Light 2 : 5mn de gameplay !
Sans crier gare, Techland balance 5 minutes de gameplay de
Dying Light 2
.
C’est beau, c’est bien réalisé et ça donne envie
3
Likes
posted the 07/01/2021 at 08:27 PM by
walterwhite
comments (
4
)
hanackil
posted
the 07/01/2021 at 08:43 PM
Quelle ambiance
torotoro59
posted
the 07/01/2021 at 08:44 PM
Je ne regarde plus rien jusqu'à la sortie
negan
posted
the 07/01/2021 at 09:04 PM
Tres lourd
grievous32
posted
the 07/01/2021 at 09:05 PM
Cette ambiance oppressante. Les zombies accroupis comme ça où il faut pas faire de bruit, ça m'rappelle GTFO, c'est plutôt cool !
