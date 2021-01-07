I AM THE DANGER
Dying Light 2
4
name : Dying Light 2
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Techland
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
walterwhite
24
walterwhite
articles : 123
visites since opening : 332945
walterwhite > blog
Dying Light 2 : 5mn de gameplay !
Sans crier gare, Techland balance 5 minutes de gameplay de Dying Light 2.

C’est beau, c’est bien réalisé et ça donne envie

    3
    torotoro59, hanackil, negan
    posted the 07/01/2021 at 08:27 PM by walterwhite
    comments (4)
    hanackil posted the 07/01/2021 at 08:43 PM
    Quelle ambiance
    torotoro59 posted the 07/01/2021 at 08:44 PM
    Je ne regarde plus rien jusqu'à la sortie
    negan posted the 07/01/2021 at 09:04 PM
    Tres lourd
    grievous32 posted the 07/01/2021 at 09:05 PM
    Cette ambiance oppressante. Les zombies accroupis comme ça où il faut pas faire de bruit, ça m'rappelle GTFO, c'est plutôt cool !
