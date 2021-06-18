profile
Sony réenregistre le nom PSX pour un show playstation
La non présence de sony à l'e3 depuis quelques années maintenant se fait ressentir par des e3 de moins en moins intéressants.

Cependant sony décide de faire cavalier seul en proposant son propre show . Et le papa de playstation vient de déposer à nouveau la marque pour son future show: PSX.

Des insiders affirement la date du 8 juillet pour cet évènement.
Sur le site de dépôt de marque on peut lire la description suivante:

Arranging, organizing, and conducting exhibitions and conferences in the fields of entertainment and video games for non-business purposes and non-commercial purposes; Arranging and organizing online shows featuring video game playing and news; Entertainment services, namely, live performances featuring video game playing and news; Educational services, namely, conducting conferences, meeting, and networking events for professionals and consumers in the field of gaming; Entertainment services in the nature of providing news and information on current events and gaming via the internet, websites, podcasts, webcasts, webisodes, blogs, and videos


https://tsdr.uspto.gov/documentviewer?caseId=sn90769589&docId=APP20210615112752#docIndex=1&page=1
https://mobile.twitter.com/geronimo_73_/status/1405993925081501698
    posted the 06/18/2021 at 10:13 PM by kratoszeus
    comments
    altendorf posted the 06/18/2021 at 10:19 PM
    C’est pas un nouveau nom c’est simplement un renouvellement du nom de domaine PlayStation Experience : PSX.
    kratoszeus posted the 06/18/2021 at 10:23 PM
    altendorf j ai maj. Merci. Mais psx a été déjà déposé par le passé ?
    altendorf posted the 06/18/2021 at 10:33 PM
    kratoszeus Je pense car Sony avait déjà l’habitude d’utiliser PSX pour PlayStation Experience
    wickette posted the 06/18/2021 at 10:42 PM
    Les insiders ces temps-cic’est 0 fiabilité,..sauf metroid 2d quoi
