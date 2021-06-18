Arranging, organizing, and conducting exhibitions and conferences in the fields of entertainment and video games for non-business purposes and non-commercial purposes; Arranging and organizing online shows featuring video game playing and news; Entertainment services, namely, live performances featuring video game playing and news; Educational services, namely, conducting conferences, meeting, and networking events for professionals and consumers in the field of gaming; Entertainment services in the nature of providing news and information on current events and gaming via the internet, websites, podcasts, webcasts, webisodes, blogs, and videos

La non présence de sony à l'e3 depuis quelques années maintenant se fait ressentir par des e3 de moins en moins intéressants.Cependant sony décide de faire cavalier seul en proposant son propre show . Et le papa de playstation vient de déposer à nouveau la marque pour son future show: PSX.Des insiders affirement la date du 8 juillet pour cet évènement.Sur le site de dépôt de marque on peut lire la description suivante: