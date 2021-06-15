accueil
minx
,
terranova
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
traveller
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
xxther3dxx
,
iglooo
,
opthomas
,
biboys
,
drockspace
,
erros
,
arngrim
,
edea79
,
kr16
,
ravyxxs
armando
armando
blog
Flight simulator 30 fps Serie X/S
https://vandal.elespanol.com/noticia/1350745325/microsoft-flight-simulator-se-ejecutara-a-30-fps-en-xbox-series/
junaldinho
posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:33 PM by
armando
comments (
11
)
armando
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:34 PM
Vivement le 27 juillet
orichimarugin
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:37 PM
30 fps et encore car il doit y avoir de grosses baisses de framerate quand on prendra le B747 déjà avec mon pc y'a des moments ça souffre vraiment.
armando
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:40 PM
orichimarugin
On aura peut etre droit à une optimisation. Sur Serie S je vais souffrir, mais peut importe je pourrais quand meme y jouer
pokute
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:42 PM
30 fps c'est largement jouable pour ce jeu, il y aura surement des optimisations propres à cette version pour la rendre stable.
armando
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:45 PM
La meilleur annonce de E3 pour moi
jaysennnin
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:45 PM
normal pour un jeu qui met à genoux une rtx 3090 je pense même pas qu'il doive y avoir un débat par rapport à ce jeu
nyseko
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:48 PM
En attendant, c'est pas le premier vrai jeu next-gen ?
sussudio
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:50 PM
Les pilotes du 11/09 attendent sa sortie de pied ferme
draven86
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 02:52 PM
Ça ne me dérange pas le 30 fps du moment que ça claque visuellement.
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:10 PM
jaysennnin
Amen
armando
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 03:16 PM
nyseko
Sur Serie X/S oui
