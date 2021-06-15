[img][/img]
armando > blog
Flight simulator 30 fps Serie X/S


https://vandal.elespanol.com/noticia/1350745325/microsoft-flight-simulator-se-ejecutara-a-30-fps-en-xbox-series/
    junaldinho
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:33 PM by armando
    comments (11)
    armando posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:34 PM
    Vivement le 27 juillet
    orichimarugin posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:37 PM
    30 fps et encore car il doit y avoir de grosses baisses de framerate quand on prendra le B747 déjà avec mon pc y'a des moments ça souffre vraiment.
    armando posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:40 PM
    orichimarugin On aura peut etre droit à une optimisation. Sur Serie S je vais souffrir, mais peut importe je pourrais quand meme y jouer
    pokute posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:42 PM
    30 fps c'est largement jouable pour ce jeu, il y aura surement des optimisations propres à cette version pour la rendre stable.
    armando posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:45 PM
    La meilleur annonce de E3 pour moi
    jaysennnin posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:45 PM
    normal pour un jeu qui met à genoux une rtx 3090 je pense même pas qu'il doive y avoir un débat par rapport à ce jeu
    nyseko posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:48 PM
    En attendant, c'est pas le premier vrai jeu next-gen ?
    sussudio posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:50 PM
    Les pilotes du 11/09 attendent sa sortie de pied ferme
    draven86 posted the 06/15/2021 at 02:52 PM
    Ça ne me dérange pas le 30 fps du moment que ça claque visuellement.
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:10 PM
    jaysennnin
    Amen
    armando posted the 06/15/2021 at 03:16 PM
    nyseko Sur Serie X/S oui
