armando > blog
Plus que 6 jours !!


    posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:26 PM by armando
    comments (4)
    cobrasnake posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:28 PM
    je choperais le mien j'espere jeudi
    armando posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:31 PM
    cobrasnake Moi surement pas avant vendrid voir samedi
    wickette posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:33 PM
    Je commence celui sur ps4 et après je verrai
    djfab posted the 06/05/2021 at 05:36 PM
    Plus que 6 jours pour la première claque next-gen !
