Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
name : Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
GF | Gros Skills sur Sekiro partie 2/3 sur PS5
Seconde partie du run exceptionnel d'Iglou sur Sekiro : Shadow dies twice, sur Ps5, en 1080p/60fps.

Toujours du gros skill et une connaissance accrue de From Software au rendez vous. Bonne vidéo.

La chaine (pensez à vous abonner si ça vous plait!) - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
