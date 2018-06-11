accueil
name :
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform :
PC
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
GF | Gros Skills sur Sekiro partie 2/3 sur PS5
Seconde partie du run exceptionnel d'Iglou sur Sekiro : Shadow dies twice, sur Ps5, en 1080p/60fps.
Toujours du gros skill et une connaissance accrue de From Software au rendez vous. Bonne vidéo.
La chaine (pensez à vous abonner si ça vous plait!)
-
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLUURh8_xjNoeDMfqveZIw
tags :
ps4
skill
let's play
sekiro
gameforever
iglou
erotisator
