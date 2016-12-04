profile
Dark Souls III
43
Likers
name : Dark Souls III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : oui (online)
european release date : 04/12/2016
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
18
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 484
visites since opening : 584408
obi69 > blog
all
[Analyse] Retour sur Dark Souls III Fire Fades Edition 1/2
Retour cette saga monumentale au travers de ce troisième (et dernier?) épisode.
Let's play commenté avec l'ami Iglou, notre grand spécialiste!

Bonne vidéo.

La chaine - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbJxu8e68lE
    tags : analyse let's play dark souls iii iglou
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/12/2021 at 05:51 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo