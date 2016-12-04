accueil
profile
name :
Dark Souls III
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action-RPG
multiplayer :
oui (online)
european release date :
04/12/2016
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
profile
obi69
obi69
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Analyse] Retour sur Dark Souls III Fire Fades Edition 1/2
Retour cette saga monumentale au travers de ce troisième (et dernier?) épisode.
Let's play commenté avec l'ami Iglou, notre grand spécialiste!
Bonne vidéo.
La chaine
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbJxu8e68lE
tags :
analyse
let's play
dark souls iii
iglou
posted the 05/12/2021 at 05:51 PM by
obi69
comments (
0
)
