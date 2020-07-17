accueil
Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
name :
Ghost of Tsushima
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
european release date :
07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Ghost of Tsushima - Maudit camp
Salut tout le monde,
Aujourd'hui suite de notre aventure sur Ghost of Tsushima et j'ai bien du mal à raser un camp, que ce soit en infiltration ou en mode bourrin ^^
https://youtu.be/AjJH4ef_K34
posted the 04/21/2021 at 05:01 PM by
koopastream
comments (
0
)
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo