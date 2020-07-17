Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Ghost of Tsushima
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
european release date : 07/17/2020
koopastream
Ghost of Tsushima - Maudit camp
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui suite de notre aventure sur Ghost of Tsushima et j'ai bien du mal à raser un camp, que ce soit en infiltration ou en mode bourrin ^^

https://youtu.be/AjJH4ef_K34
    posted the 04/21/2021 at 05:01 PM by koopastream
