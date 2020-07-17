Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
Ghost of Tsushima
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
european release date : 07/17/2020
koopastream
koopastream
koopastream > blog
Ghost of Tsushima - Le crochet
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui on continue notre aventure sur Ghost of Tsushima et on obtient un objet fort sympathique et utile pour la suite

https://youtu.be/dcJprENs-f0
