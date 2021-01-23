[img][/img]
armando > blog
Nintendo dans les années 90 c'était boo
Voilà une petite video, qui nous décrit la vie dans les bureaux de Nintendo aux USA

    sora78
    posted the 01/23/2021 at 07:21 PM by armando
    comments (7)
    bigboss18 posted the 01/23/2021 at 07:32 PM
    Le meilleur clip promotionnel de Nintendo restera celui là : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoiiGXSClsc
    chiotgamer posted the 01/23/2021 at 07:37 PM
    bigboss18 Wtf ? On dirait la fameuse pub beauf pour la Neo-Geo mais en version pédophile
    bigboss18 posted the 01/23/2021 at 07:41 PM
    chiotgamer Ça provient d'un épisode de drôle de shérif, ça passerait pas aujourd'hui, et même à l'époque si tu inversais les rôles ça serait pas passé non plus
    armando posted the 01/23/2021 at 07:42 PM
    bigboss18 Oui et non

    chiotgamer ca aurait été l'inverse la video aurait été supprimé
    maxleresistant posted the 01/23/2021 at 07:55 PM
    J'ai trouvé une vidéo beaucoup plus récente des bureaux de Nintendo
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UuYUnZoy2c
    newtechnix posted the 01/23/2021 at 08:00 PM
    Dans les années 90 le travail des enfants était encore interdit
    sora78 posted the 01/23/2021 at 08:47 PM
    Rien que pour l'ambiance d'une vidéo de 90 merci du partage
