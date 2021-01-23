accueil
armando
armando
> blog
Nintendo dans les années 90 c'était boo
Voilà une petite video, qui nous décrit la vie dans les bureaux de Nintendo aux USA
1
Like
Who likes this ?
sora78
posted the 01/23/2021 at 07:21 PM by armando
armando
comments (
7
)
bigboss18
posted
the 01/23/2021 at 07:32 PM
Le meilleur clip promotionnel de Nintendo restera celui là :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WoiiGXSClsc
chiotgamer
posted
the 01/23/2021 at 07:37 PM
bigboss18
Wtf ? On dirait la fameuse pub beauf pour la Neo-Geo mais en version pédophile
bigboss18
posted
the 01/23/2021 at 07:41 PM
chiotgamer
Ça provient d'un épisode de drôle de shérif, ça passerait pas aujourd'hui, et même à l'époque si tu inversais les rôles ça serait pas passé non plus
armando
posted
the 01/23/2021 at 07:42 PM
bigboss18
Oui et non
chiotgamer
ca aurait été l'inverse la video aurait été supprimé
maxleresistant
posted
the 01/23/2021 at 07:55 PM
J'ai trouvé une vidéo beaucoup plus récente des bureaux de Nintendo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UuYUnZoy2c
newtechnix
posted
the 01/23/2021 at 08:00 PM
Dans les années 90 le travail des enfants était encore interdit
sora78
posted
the 01/23/2021 at 08:47 PM
Rien que pour l'ambiance d'une vidéo de 90 merci du partage
