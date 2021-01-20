accueil
name :
Hitman 3
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
IO Interactive
genre :
Infiltration
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
armando
Ca donne quoi Hitman 3 sur Xbox Serie S ?
Pas besoin de commenter la video...
posted the 01/20/2021 at 01:35 PM by armando
armando
comments (
5
)
churos45
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 01:53 PM
Isso é ótimo
armando
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 01:55 PM
churos45
Rien trouvé en french lol
armando
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 02:27 PM
Au Brésil elle doit ce vendre comme des petits pains, cette Serie S
skuldleif
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 02:41 PM
pas mal cette chtite series s ,du raytracing et du 60fps?
armando
posted
the 01/20/2021 at 02:44 PM
skuldleif
Oui 60fps
Pour 300 boules
Pour 300 boules