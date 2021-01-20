[img][/img]
Hitman 3
name : Hitman 3
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Square Enix
developer : IO Interactive
genre : Infiltration
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
armando
armando > blog
Ca donne quoi Hitman 3 sur Xbox Serie S ?
Pas besoin de commenter la video...



    posted the 01/20/2021 at 01:35 PM by armando
    comments (5)
    churos45 posted the 01/20/2021 at 01:53 PM
    Isso é ótimo
    armando posted the 01/20/2021 at 01:55 PM
    churos45 Rien trouvé en french lol
    armando posted the 01/20/2021 at 02:27 PM
    Au Brésil elle doit ce vendre comme des petits pains, cette Serie S
    skuldleif posted the 01/20/2021 at 02:41 PM
    pas mal cette chtite series s ,du raytracing et du 60fps?
    armando posted the 01/20/2021 at 02:44 PM
    skuldleif Oui 60fps

    Pour 300 boules
