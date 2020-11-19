profile
Demon's Souls Remake
22
Likers
name : Demon's Souls Remake
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Bluepoint Games
genre : action
multiplayer : 3 en coop + Invasion
european release date : 11/19/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
14
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 342
visites since opening : 433250
obi69 > blog
[Direct] Longplay Demon's Souls SL1 - partie 2
Poursuite du run de Demon's souls parcouru entièrement en restant niveau 1 :

[video]http://www.twitch.tv/iglou38[/video]
Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/iglou38
    tags : demon's souls gameforever iglou38
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/19/2020 at 08:12 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo