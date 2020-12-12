accueil
Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
mugimeddy
> blog
all
Avis Final
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Saison 5 The Expanse !
Le 16 décembre le meilleur space opéra arrive !
Merci Amazon d'avoir sauvé ce chef d'oeuvre !!!
posted the 12/12/2020 at 10:18 PM by
mugimeddy
comments (
6
)
raioh
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 11:10 PM
Et de l'arrêter avant la fin
opthomas
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 11:18 PM
raioh
On verra bien
zekk
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 11:20 PM
les livres sont exceptionnels
testament
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 11:31 PM
slyder
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 11:49 PM
ils arrêtent à la 6ème saison donc il en reste une après
mugimeddy
posted
the 12/12/2020 at 11:56 PM
raioh
opthomas
zekk
slyder
heureusement qu'une suite à été annoncé
