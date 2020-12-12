Tu sais, le truc pour s’amuser dans la vie, c’est de toujours garder un côté enfant.
all
Saison 5 The Expanse !
Le 16 décembre le meilleur space opéra arrive ! Merci Amazon d'avoir sauvé ce chef d'oeuvre !!!




    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    roivas, opthomas, poliof, slyder
    posted the 12/12/2020 at 10:18 PM by mugimeddy
    comments (6)
    raioh posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:10 PM
    Et de l'arrêter avant la fin
    opthomas posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:18 PM
    raioh On verra bien
    zekk posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:20 PM
    les livres sont exceptionnels
    testament posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:31 PM
    slyder posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:49 PM
    ils arrêtent à la 6ème saison donc il en reste une après
    mugimeddy posted the 12/12/2020 at 11:56 PM
    raioh opthomas zekk slyder heureusement qu'une suite à été annoncé
