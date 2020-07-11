[img][/img]
armando > blog
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Digital Foundry Tech Review
Cette tuerie !!!!!!

Tu la sent la next gen là ?

    barberousse, minbox, bulford, gemini
    posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:31 PM by armando
    comments (12)
    barberousse posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:35 PM
    Je te conseil ce très bon article:

    https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article450423.html
    armando posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:36 PM
    barberousse Merci !
    naoshige11 posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:36 PM
    J'avais pas l'intention de le prendre parce que Spiderman PS4 m'a saouler au bout d'un moment et je l'ai pas fini mais ce Miles Morales est abusé et donne envi.
    kratoszeus posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:38 PM
    3eme fois le même article, encore un 4eme et on est bon ?
    escobar posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:40 PM
    kratoszeus je vais le publier et je te tague
    armando posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:42 PM
    escobar

    Comme j'ai pas touché Spiderman sur ps4. Vais devoir prendre la version ultimate
    kratoszeus posted the 11/07/2020 at 12:45 PM
    escobar
    yobloom posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:01 PM
    bulford posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:04 PM
    escobar
    armando posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:05 PM
    Pour les intéressé la version ultimate est dispo chez media markt pour 69 euros
    gantzeur posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:10 PM
    escobar
    gemini posted the 11/07/2020 at 01:21 PM
    Excellent
