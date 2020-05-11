profile
Metal Gear Solid V : The Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Convention : Virtual Event
Metal Gear


Il semblerait que les fans auront droit à une petite "convention". J'y serais !

Source : https://metalgearconvention.weebly.com/
    posted the 11/05/2020 at 04:45 PM by zaryuki
    comments (3)
    asakk posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:02 PM
    Une annonce de prévu ??
    raykaza posted the 11/05/2020 at 05:16 PM
    J'aime pas les remaster a tout va mais je veux trop un remastered du 1 mais un truc propre et excellent
    kevisiano posted the 11/05/2020 at 06:06 PM
    Pachinko is coming
