profile
kevisiano
articles :
276
visites since opening :
468249
kevisiano
> blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
J'ai fini Mafia. C'était bien cool et vous ?
posted the 10/18/2020 at 01:21 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
6
)
leviamor
posted
the 10/18/2020 at 01:28 PM
J'ai fini l'histoire de gow, maintenant je vise le platine .
Et toujours sur War zone .
eldrick
posted
the 10/18/2020 at 01:29 PM
Ghost of tsushima
zekk
posted
the 10/18/2020 at 01:29 PM
Exist Archives et valkyria chronicles 4
sephi88
posted
the 10/18/2020 at 01:37 PM
J'ai fini Dark Souls Remastered 2 ans après l'avoir acheté aha!
Semaine prochaine je commence Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the first sin, histoire d'être bien prêt pour Demon's Souls sur PS5 en novembre prochain
killia
posted
the 10/18/2020 at 01:42 PM
De retour sur MGS V (Mission 15) sur PS4 et je viens de me souvenir pourquoi j'étais accroc à ce jeu avant de le lâcher. D'ailleurs, j'ai changé le mapping des commandes de standard à shooting et wow
ça fait une grosse différence.
Sinon, un peu de Assassin's Creed Unity avec.
Sur Switch, je me concentre sur Phoenix Wright.
yukilin
posted
the 10/18/2020 at 01:42 PM
Genshin Impact sur PS4.
Et Vigil The longest Night sur switch : un excellent jeu indé qui propose un mélange entre castlevania et Bloodborne.
