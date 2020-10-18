profile
kevisiano > blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
J'ai fini Mafia. C'était bien cool et vous ?
    posted the 10/18/2020 at 01:21 PM by kevisiano
    comments (6)
    leviamor posted the 10/18/2020 at 01:28 PM
    J'ai fini l'histoire de gow, maintenant je vise le platine .
    Et toujours sur War zone .
    eldrick posted the 10/18/2020 at 01:29 PM
    Ghost of tsushima
    zekk posted the 10/18/2020 at 01:29 PM
    Exist Archives et valkyria chronicles 4
    sephi88 posted the 10/18/2020 at 01:37 PM
    J'ai fini Dark Souls Remastered 2 ans après l'avoir acheté aha!
    Semaine prochaine je commence Dark Souls 2 Scholar of the first sin, histoire d'être bien prêt pour Demon's Souls sur PS5 en novembre prochain
    killia posted the 10/18/2020 at 01:42 PM
    De retour sur MGS V (Mission 15) sur PS4 et je viens de me souvenir pourquoi j'étais accroc à ce jeu avant de le lâcher. D'ailleurs, j'ai changé le mapping des commandes de standard à shooting et wow ça fait une grosse différence.

    Sinon, un peu de Assassin's Creed Unity avec.

    Sur Switch, je me concentre sur Phoenix Wright.
    yukilin posted the 10/18/2020 at 01:42 PM
    Genshin Impact sur PS4.
    Et Vigil The longest Night sur switch : un excellent jeu indé qui propose un mélange entre castlevania et Bloodborne.
