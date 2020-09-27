accueil
Play Has No Limits
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empire teaser!
posted the 09/27/2020 at 12:00 PM by
yanissou
comments (
3
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/27/2020 at 12:11 PM
Il est prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AmOB26OU6E&feature=emb_logo
yanissou
posted
the 09/27/2020 at 12:15 PM
nicolasgourry
c'est corrigé
shido
posted
the 09/27/2020 at 01:25 PM
Enfin un nouveau empire !! Par contre j'espère qu'il sera moins bugger que l'original
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AmOB26OU6E&feature=emb_logo