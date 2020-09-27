Play Has No Limits
profile
yanissou
6
Likes
Likers
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 48
visites since opening : 70351
yanissou > blog
all
Dynasty Warriors 9 Empire teaser!
ajouter un lien source
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/27/2020 at 12:00 PM by yanissou
    comments (3)
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/27/2020 at 12:11 PM
    Il est prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/XOne/Switch.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AmOB26OU6E&feature=emb_logo
    yanissou posted the 09/27/2020 at 12:15 PM
    nicolasgourry c'est corrigé
    shido posted the 09/27/2020 at 01:25 PM
    Enfin un nouveau empire !! Par contre j'espère qu'il sera moins bugger que l'original
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre