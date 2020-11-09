profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
narutosama
narutosama > blog
Muten Roshi HD Art - Dragon BallFighterZ


plus ici - Dragon Ball FighterZ Pictures: Art & Renders

    tags : dragon ball dragon ball fighterz
    posted the 09/10/2020 at 11:58 PM by narutosama
    comments (1)
    jaysennnin posted the 09/11/2020 at 12:00 AM
    intéressant on dirait que le mafuba scelle l'adversaire, en espérant que ce soit pas une technique abusée
