Tout est parti d'une idée simple : Choisir pour chaque année la meilleure console.
Pour cela, j'ai comparé pour chaque année depuis 25 ans les principaux jeux sortis sur chaque console. Il s'agit donc d'une comparaison uniquement software
, et grandement influencé par les exclusivités (mais pas seulement).
Voici les consoles gagnantes, année par année, ainsi que leurs 5 principaux jeux (les exclusivités (consoles) (sur l'année) sont en gras) :
1996 : Saturn
Nights into dreams, Dragon Force, Panzer Dragoon 2
, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil
1997 : Playstation
Final Fantasy 7, Castlevania Symphony of the Night, Crash Bandicoot 2, Gran Turismo, Tekken 3
1998 : Nintendo 64
Zelda Ocarina of Time, Turok 2, Banjo Kazooie, F-zero x
, Resident Evil 2
1999 : Playstation
Final Fantasy 8, Silent Hill, Driver, Chrono Cross
, Soul Reaver
2000 : Dreamcast
Jet set Radio, Skies of arcadia, Phantasy Star Online
, Grandia 2, Resident Evil Code Veronica
2001 : Playstation 2
Jak & Daxter, ICO, Metal Gear Solid 2, Final Fantasy 10
, GTA3
2002 : Gamecube
Mario Sunshine, Zelda Wind Waker, Metroid Prime, StarFox Adventure , Eternal Darkness
2003 : Playstation 2
Ratchet & Clank 2, Silent Hill 3
, Beyond Good and Evil, Prince of Persia, Max Payne 2
2004 : Xbox
Halo 2
, Splinter Cell 2, GTA San Andreas, KOTOR 2, half life 2
2005 : Playstation 2
God of War, Shadow of the colossus, Metal Gear Solid 3, Kingdom Hearts 2,
Resident Evil 4
2006 : Playstation 2
Okami, Persona 3, Final Fantasy 12, Canis Canem Edit, Scarface
2007 : Xbox 360
Mass Effect, Bioshock, Halo 3,
Assassin's Creed, Modern Warfare
2008 : Xbox 360
Gears of War 2, Fable 2,
GTA4, Fallout 3, Dead Space
2009 : Playstation 3
Uncharted 2, Killzone 2,
Assassin's Creed 2, Modern Warfare 2, Batman Arkham Asylum
2010 : Wii
Mario Galaxy 2, Xenoblade, Donkey Kong Country Returns, Metroid Other M, No More Heroes
2011 : Playstation 3
Uncharted 3, Little Big Planet 2,
Portal 2, Skyrim, Batman Arkham City
2012 : Xbox 360
The Witcher 2, Halo 4, Forza Horizon
, Mass Effect 3, Far Cry 3
2013 : Playstation 3
The last of Us,
Rayman Legends, GTA5, Tomb Raider, Bioshock Infinite
2014 : Wii U
Bayonetta 2, Mario Kart 8, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, Mario Kart 8, Smash Bros
2015 : Playstation 4
Bloodborne
, Rocket League
, The Witcher 3, Metal Gear Solid 5, Batman Arkham Knight
2016 : Playstation 4
Uncharted 4, The Last Guardian, Persona 5, Nier Automata
, Dark Souls 3, Overwatch
2017 : Switch
Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssée, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade 2
, Fortnite
2018 : Playstation 4
God of War, Spider-Man
, Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter World, Assassin's Creed Odyssée
2019 : Playstation 4
Death Stranding
, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Sekiro, Control, Kingdom Hearts 3
2020 : Playstation 4
Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Dreams
, Cyberpunk 2077
Ma conclusion
: Les playstation ont quand même bien dominé depuis 25 ans. 14/25 sont des années dominées par Sony.
Etes vous d'accord avec les consoles que j'ai choisies?
et sinon la 4e gen c'est la meilleure ok, mais la 3e c'est pas ouf pour moi