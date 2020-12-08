profile
Meilleures consoles, année par année
Tout est parti d'une idée simple : Choisir pour chaque année la meilleure console.

Pour cela, j'ai comparé pour chaque année depuis 25 ans les principaux jeux sortis sur chaque console. Il s'agit donc d'une comparaison uniquement software, et grandement influencé par les exclusivités (mais pas seulement).

Voici les consoles gagnantes, année par année, ainsi que leurs 5 principaux jeux (les exclusivités (consoles) (sur l'année) sont en gras) :

1996 : Saturn
Nights into dreams, Dragon Force, Panzer Dragoon 2, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil

1997 : Playstation
Final Fantasy 7, Castlevania Symphony of the Night, Crash Bandicoot 2, Gran Turismo, Tekken 3

1998 : Nintendo 64
Zelda Ocarina of Time, Turok 2, Banjo Kazooie, F-zero x, Resident Evil 2

1999 : Playstation
Final Fantasy 8, Silent Hill, Driver, Chrono Cross, Soul Reaver

2000 : Dreamcast
Jet set Radio, Skies of arcadia, Phantasy Star Online, Grandia 2, Resident Evil Code Veronica

2001 : Playstation 2
Jak & Daxter, ICO, Metal Gear Solid 2, Final Fantasy 10, GTA3

2002 : Gamecube
Mario Sunshine, Zelda Wind Waker, Metroid Prime, StarFox Adventure , Eternal Darkness

2003 : Playstation 2
Ratchet & Clank 2, Silent Hill 3, Beyond Good and Evil, Prince of Persia, Max Payne 2

2004 : Xbox
Halo 2, Splinter Cell 2, GTA San Andreas, KOTOR 2, half life 2

2005 : Playstation 2
God of War, Shadow of the colossus, Metal Gear Solid 3, Kingdom Hearts 2, Resident Evil 4

2006 : Playstation 2
Okami, Persona 3, Final Fantasy 12, Canis Canem Edit, Scarface

2007 : Xbox 360
Mass Effect, Bioshock, Halo 3, Assassin's Creed, Modern Warfare

2008 : Xbox 360
Gears of War 2, Fable 2, GTA4, Fallout 3, Dead Space

2009 : Playstation 3
Uncharted 2, Killzone 2, Assassin's Creed 2, Modern Warfare 2, Batman Arkham Asylum

2010 : Wii
Mario Galaxy 2, Xenoblade, Donkey Kong Country Returns, Metroid Other M, No More Heroes

2011 : Playstation 3
Uncharted 3, Little Big Planet 2, Portal 2, Skyrim, Batman Arkham City

2012 : Xbox 360
The Witcher 2, Halo 4, Forza Horizon, Mass Effect 3, Far Cry 3

2013 : Playstation 3
The last of Us, Rayman Legends, GTA5, Tomb Raider, Bioshock Infinite

2014 : Wii U
Bayonetta 2, Mario Kart 8, Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, Mario Kart 8, Smash Bros

2015 : Playstation 4
Bloodborne, Rocket League, The Witcher 3, Metal Gear Solid 5, Batman Arkham Knight

2016 : Playstation 4
Uncharted 4, The Last Guardian, Persona 5, Nier Automata, Dark Souls 3, Overwatch

2017 : Switch
Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssée, Splatoon 2, Xenoblade 2, Fortnite

2018 : Playstation 4
God of War, Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter World, Assassin's Creed Odyssée

2019 : Playstation 4
Death Stranding, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Sekiro, Control, Kingdom Hearts 3

2020 : Playstation 4
Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Dreams, Cyberpunk 2077


Ma conclusion : Les playstation ont quand même bien dominé depuis 25 ans. 14/25 sont des années dominées par Sony.

Etes vous d'accord avec les consoles que j'ai choisies?
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/12/2020 at 12:02 AM
    Franchement, c'est bien l'un des tops les plus justes que j'ai vu depuis que je suis ici
    chiotgamer posted the 08/12/2020 at 12:05 AM
    Et les troisième et quatrième gen, aka les deux meilleures gen ?
    suzukube posted the 08/12/2020 at 12:09 AM
    Moi j'dis, si y'a Nier Automata, on devrait voir aussi Bayonetta et Bayonetta 2
    evasnake posted the 08/12/2020 at 12:12 AM
    chiotgamer j'avais pas commencer à lister les jeux à l'époque

    et sinon la 4e gen c'est la meilleure ok, mais la 3e c'est pas ouf pour moi
    ootaniisensei posted the 08/12/2020 at 12:12 AM
    suzukube y'a Bayo 2 met tes lunettes
    evasnake posted the 08/12/2020 at 12:15 AM
    suzukube bayo 2 y est, et pour bayo 1 j'ai longtemps hésité (notamment avec Killzone 2), puis j'ai finalement trouvé les autres plus marquants
    suzukube posted the 08/12/2020 at 12:18 AM
    evasnake ootaniisensei J'suis débile, j'avais complètement oublié la sortie du jeu sur Wii U ! Bon bah best Top Ever du coup, R.A.S. Je préfère Bayo 1 à Killzone 2 uwu !
