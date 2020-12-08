1996 : Saturn

1997 : Playstation

1998 : Nintendo 64

1999 : Playstation

2000 : Dreamcast

2001 : Playstation 2

2002 : Gamecube

2003 : Playstation 2

2004 : Xbox

2005 : Playstation 2

2006 : Playstation 2

2007 : Xbox 360

2008 : Xbox 360

2009 : Playstation 3

2010 : Wii

2011 : Playstation 3

2012 : Xbox 360

2013 : Playstation 3

2014 : Wii U

2015 : Playstation 4

2016 : Playstation 4

2017 : Switch

2018 : Playstation 4

2019 : Playstation 4

2020 : Playstation 4

conclusion

Tout est parti d'une idée simple : Choisir pour chaque année la meilleure console.Pour cela, j'ai comparé pour chaque année depuis 25 ans les principaux jeux sortis sur chaque console. Il s'agit donc d'une comparaison, et grandement influencé par les exclusivités (mais pas seulement).Voici les consoles gagnantes, année par année, ainsi que leurs 5 principaux jeux (les exclusivités (consoles) (sur l'année) sont en gras) :, Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2, Soul Reaver, Grandia 2, Resident Evil Code Veronica, GTA3, Beyond Good and Evil, Prince of Persia, Max Payne 2, Splinter Cell 2, GTA San Andreas,Resident Evil 4Assassin's Creed, Modern WarfareGTA4, Fallout 3, Dead SpaceAssassin's Creed 2, Modern Warfare 2, Batman Arkham AsylumPortal 2, Skyrim, Batman Arkham City, Mass Effect 3, Far Cry 3Rayman Legends, GTA5, Tomb Raider, Bioshock Infinite, The Witcher 3, Metal Gear Solid 5, Batman Arkham Knight, Dark Souls 3, Overwatch, Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Monster Hunter World, Assassin's Creed Odyssée, Resident Evil 2 Remake, Sekiro, Control, Kingdom Hearts 3, Cyberpunk 2077Ma: Les playstation ont quand même bien dominé depuis 25 ans. 14/25 sont des années dominées par Sony.Etes vous d'accord avec les consoles que j'ai choisies?