GHOST
profile
Hitman 3
0
Likers
name : Hitman 3
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : IO Interactive
genre : Infiltration
other versions : PC - Xbox One - Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
lightning
63
Likes
Likers
lightning
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 380
visites since opening : 690652
lightning > blog
all
[*BREAKING*] La trilogie Hitman entièrement jouable sur PSVR O_O
News
Wow

Hitman I, II et III

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 08/06/2020 at 08:28 PM by lightning
    comments (5)
    serve posted the 08/06/2020 at 08:39 PM
    Ah oui pas mal du tout c'est cool de voir des jeux comme Hitman compatible VR.
    kratoszeus posted the 08/06/2020 at 08:41 PM
    Et la technique qui reste au top niveau, je dis oui
    venomsnake posted the 08/06/2020 at 08:44 PM
    je prend
    zekk posted the 08/06/2020 at 08:45 PM
    L'annonce de l'année pour moi
    minbox posted the 08/06/2020 at 08:47 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre