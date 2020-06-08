accueil
[*BREAKING*] La trilogie Hitman entièrement jouable sur PSVR O_O
News
Wow
Hitman I, II et III
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 08/06/2020 at 08:28 PM by lightning
lightning
comments (5)
5
)
serve
posted
the 08/06/2020 at 08:39 PM
Ah oui pas mal du tout c'est cool de voir des jeux comme Hitman compatible VR.
kratoszeus
posted
the 08/06/2020 at 08:41 PM
Et la technique qui reste au top niveau, je dis oui
venomsnake
posted
the 08/06/2020 at 08:44 PM
je prend
zekk
posted
the 08/06/2020 at 08:45 PM
L'annonce de l'année pour moi
minbox
posted
the 08/06/2020 at 08:47 PM
bold
