punaise je veux ce fond d'ecran animé sur ma xbox"The UNSC lost this war months ago. Your people are broken, scattered, hunted, defeated! By me. I wish I could tell you it was difficult, but it wasn't. We are one step ahead, always. The ring is already under our control, soon, the Auditorium as well. The Harbinger and the Banished share the same goal. We fight together to honor the will of Atriox. But, without challenge, I grew weary, lost, alone. But, here you now stand. This is my last fight, a true test of legends. Our story will outlive us both. Set a fire in your heart, Spartan, bare your fangs. Fight hard, die well." - Escharum