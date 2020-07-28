profile
Halo Infinite
name : Halo Infinite
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Microsoft
developer : 343 Industries
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One Xbox Series X -
halo infinite official soundtrack


punaise je veux ce fond d'ecran animé sur ma xbox


"The UNSC lost this war months ago. Your people are broken, scattered, hunted, defeated! By me. I wish I could tell you it was difficult, but it wasn't. We are one step ahead, always. The ring is already under our control, soon, the Auditorium as well. The Harbinger and the Banished share the same goal. We fight together to honor the will of Atriox. But, without challenge, I grew weary, lost, alone. But, here you now stand. This is my last fight, a true test of legends. Our story will outlive us both. Set a fire in your heart, Spartan, bare your fangs. Fight hard, die well." - Escharum
https://youtu.be/iQtYNjxdZRU
    walterwhite posted the 07/28/2020 at 10:31 PM
    S'il y a un point intouchable sur cette présentation c'est bien l'OST, ce morceau est une boucherie.
    marcus62 posted the 07/28/2020 at 10:33 PM
    Superbe !

    La musique, l'ambiance, les personnages, l'histoire, le background sont les grandes forces de cette licence mythique qu'est Halo !

    DAY ONE.
    shanks posted the 07/28/2020 at 10:36 PM
    A froid et même s'il ne s'est pas tant amélioré sur le rendu, je veux quand même essayer d'y croire.
