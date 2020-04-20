profile
osiris
11
Likes
Likers
osiris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 79
visites since opening : 103037
osiris > blog
XBOX Series XXL exclu IGN


Alors c'est clairement un canular xD mais je me demande pourquoi ? Une façon de teaser la Series S? Poisson d'avril en retard ?
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/20/2020 at 10:21 PM by osiris
    comments (2)
    birmou posted the 04/20/2020 at 10:23 PM
    La blague qui arrive avec 20 jours de retard ...
    kurosama posted the 04/20/2020 at 10:24 PM
    "Just a shitload of ports"
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre