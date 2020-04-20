accueil
XBOX Series XXL exclu IGN
Alors c'est clairement un canular xD mais je me demande pourquoi ? Une façon de teaser la Series S? Poisson d'avril en retard ?
posted the 04/20/2020 at 10:21 PM by
osiris
birmou
posted
the 04/20/2020 at 10:23 PM
La blague qui arrive avec 20 jours de retard ...
kurosama
posted
the 04/20/2020 at 10:24 PM
"Just a shitload of ports"
